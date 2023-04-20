Tobam Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tobam lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.