Tobam Has $32,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ZS opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

