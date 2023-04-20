Tobam Sells 103 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $370.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

