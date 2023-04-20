Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Logitech International worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

