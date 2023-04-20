Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.48% of Gold Royalty worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 15.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GROY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Gold Royalty Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

