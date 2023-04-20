Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toro Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

