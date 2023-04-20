Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.47% of Centerra Gold worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

