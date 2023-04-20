Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.35 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

