Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,430 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $124.61.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

