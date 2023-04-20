Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

