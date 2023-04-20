Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

