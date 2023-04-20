Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,488 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 128,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

