Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

