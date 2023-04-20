Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,842,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after buying an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $463.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,146,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,705 shares of company stock worth $44,122,643. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

