Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 46,224 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1,001.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $40,485,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Insider Activity

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $153.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

