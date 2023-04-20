Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average of $171.18. The stock has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

