Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $34.00 at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,445,000 after acquiring an additional 803,925 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,950,000 after acquiring an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

