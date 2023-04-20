Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.
Shares of BK opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
