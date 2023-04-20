Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of BK opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

