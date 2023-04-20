First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.