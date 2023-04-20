Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CNH Industrial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 330,850 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Stories

