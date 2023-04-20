Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

