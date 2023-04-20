Bank of Montreal Can Buys 21,568 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Wingstop worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $187.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.89.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

