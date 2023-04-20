Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,181,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,128,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $176.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.42. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

