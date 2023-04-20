SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SMART Global by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SGH stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $802.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

