Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.64% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LQDH stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $93.48.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

