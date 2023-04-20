Bank of Montreal Can Sells 34,081 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,247 shares of company stock worth $4,727,967. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $202.30 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

