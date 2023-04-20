4,992 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

NUS stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

