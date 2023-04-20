Bank of Montreal Can Sells 121,517 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KE were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 160.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 136.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

KE stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

