Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brady by 10,519.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 142,755 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brady by 212.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at $3,839,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

