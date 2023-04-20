Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,003 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

