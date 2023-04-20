Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 575 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $380.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68. The company has a market cap of $284.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.