Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 3,395 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,297,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after buying an additional 239,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,188,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.