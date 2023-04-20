Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $49.94 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

