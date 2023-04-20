Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 5,617 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,131 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $12,373.14.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $33.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Snap by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

