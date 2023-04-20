PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $174,250.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $66.62 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 758,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

