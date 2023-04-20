Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 116 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after buying an additional 46,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

