Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 312,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.