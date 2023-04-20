Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

GDXJ stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.