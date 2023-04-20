Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after acquiring an additional 93,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,212,000 after acquiring an additional 217,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 992,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

