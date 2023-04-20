Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

BATS ITM opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

