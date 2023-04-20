CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

