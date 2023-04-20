Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGT opened at $382.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $398.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.