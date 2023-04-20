Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

