Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 63,028 First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MARB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MARB opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

