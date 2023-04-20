Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 108,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 57,741 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

