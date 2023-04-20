Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.83 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.78. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

