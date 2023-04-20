Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
