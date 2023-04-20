NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.04. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

