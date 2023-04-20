Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 30,212 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 293.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,273 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 156.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 499,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 304,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,445 shares during the last quarter.

FLJP stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

