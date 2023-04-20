Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,568,000 after acquiring an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

